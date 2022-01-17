Wednesday’s January transfer window has been a quiet one so far, with the only bit of confirmed business being the announcement of a new contract for young Alex Hunt.

But the Owls are working hard behind the scenes as they try to get new faces in as soon as possible, however it remains to be seen if they’ll be able to do so in time for this weekend’s trip to Oxford United.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Batth’s name is one of the latest to be linked with a move to Hillsborough, and the fact that he knows all about the expectations in S6 – and has a promotion with the club under his belt already – makes him an interesting option for Darren Moore.

At 6′ 2″, the 31-year-old has got the size that Wednesday are after, and he’s played a lot of football in his time as a professional – making 377 appearances across the Championship and League One for six different clubs.

He’s also not a player that gets injured, missing out on just a handful of matchday squads over the past four seasons as he featured for Middlesbrough and Stoke.

The defender will be out of contract in the summer, and – after the Potters brought in Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Phil Jagielka – it’s thought that his current employers are open to the idea of letting him leave this month.

Danny Batth knows what a promotion with Sheffield Wednesday feels like. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)