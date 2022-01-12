The Star first reported the Owls’ interest in the 22-year-old last year, with the young midfielder even spending some time training with Darren Moore’s side in order to have a closer look at him.

It’s understood that Uwakwe impressed Moore and his technical team, but that the Blues were looking for a 40% sell-on fee in order to let him go, something that Wednesday weren’t prepared to do at the time.

Now though, with the contract of the former Accrington Stanley loanee coming to an end in the summer, The Star is led to believe that they would let him go on a permanent basis in the January transfer window if a club is prepared to let him have a sell-on of between 15-20%.

But it’s not an easy deal to get done for Moore, with the versatile Blues man also attracting serious interest from Portsmouth, Motherwell and other clubs in the English Football League and Scottish Premiership.

Wednesday are known to be in discussions about the youngster at this point in time as the club look to bolster their ranks for the second half of the season, but Pompey may have an upper hand currently after Uwakwe spent a successful spell training with Danny Cowley’s side last month.

The midfielder, who can play centrally or out wide, spent time playing as a wing-back with Accrington last season, and has represented England at various youth levels over the years.

Chelsea's Tariq Uwakwe was on trial at Sheffield Wednesday - and they're still interested. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Uwakwe joined Chelsea’s academy at the age of eight, but is now assessing his options as he weighs up the next step in his career, with Wednesday believed to be a genuine option following his enjoyable time at Middlewood Road last year.

Wednesday lost Theo Corbeanu earlier this month after he was recalled by Wolverhampton Wanderers and sent on loan to MK Dons, and Uwakwe may well be seen as a good replacement for the tricky Canadian international.