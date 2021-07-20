Uwakwe, 21, is a midfielder currently on the books of the Blues, and is believed to have come on for Wednesday in their preseason game against West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday afternoon.

Darren Moore has not been shy when it comes to trialists of late, with the likes of Renedi Masampu and Tolaji Bola having both spent some time at the club, while Fulham’s Sylvester Jasper played against Barnsley over the weekend and is believed to have been the second trialist to take part in the 2-0 defeat to the Baggies on Tuesday.

Unlike with Jasper, there has been no official word with regards to Uwakwe, but West Brom posted a picture of what looked like the Chelsea man on their social media platform as he was challenging Callum Robinson for the ball.

Uwakwe fits the mould that Moore appears to be looking for over the summer – young, talented, and with a hunger to prove themselves at senior level.

The young midfielder also has League One experience having played 15 games whilst on loan for Accrington Stanley in 2020/21, scoring once and getting three assists as he stepped into senior football for the first time.

Wednesday have already signed Dennis Adeniran, Olamide Shodipo and Jaden Brown for their first team as Moore’s rebuild continues, and he’ll no doubt give his latest trialist a week or so to impress before a decision is made on whether to try and bring him on board for the 2021/22 campaign.

