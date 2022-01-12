The 16-year-old is currently in the first year of his scholarship at Middlewood Road, and has been a top performer for Wednesday’s U18s for a couple of years now – this season he has caught the eye in the FA Youth Cup and is also being monitored by the England youth setup.

But with the forward, who is the son of former Everton striker, Danny Cadamarteri, is banging in the goals for the Owls’ U18s, he’s unsurprisingly started to attract attention from Category One clubs higher up the pyramid.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Star understands that both West Ham and the Bees are monitoring the striker’s situation closely, and with the player not being able to sign a professional contract until his 17th birthday – which is in May this year – they’re unlikely to be the only ones aware of his potential.

Last year Wednesday moved to secure the future of talented goalkeeper, Jack Hall, who signed his first professional contract just a few days after turning 17, and Wednesdayites are keen to see a similar plan is in place for his young teammate at the other end of the field.

Players aren’t allowed to enter into pro deals at 16, and training compensation is due to clubs that develop youngsters should they go on to reject a deal and sign elsewhere, but anyone who has watched the teenager closely is hoping that it doesn’t come to that.

Cadamarteri, who has been at Wednesday since he was nine-years-old, was on the scoresheet again over the weekend as Andy Holdsworth’s side beat Peterborough United 2-1, and will be eager to turn on the style later this month as the young Owls look to progress past Preston North End in the FA Youth Cup fourth round.

Sheffield Wednesday youngster Bailey Cadamarteri is a wanted man. (via @baileycadz)