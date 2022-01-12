It was reported on Monday that the Owls were one of several clubs that were keen to try and snap up the 20-year-old attacker on loan for the second half of the season, with various other outfits in the English Football League keeping tabs on his situation.

Wednesday’s name, as well as Preston North End, Derby County, Sunderland and Portsmouth have all been mentioned with regard to the youngster, however it’s thought that there is a key sticking point.

The Star understands that at this stage the England youth international is not available on loan as Steven Gerrard sees him as part of his plans for the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign.

While that could change, based on what happens in the January transfer window for Villa and other internal/external factors, it’s believed that there is no intention for the former Solihull Moors loanee to go anywhere this month.

Archer has been in and out of Gerrard’s first team squad this season, making his Premier League debut last year and going on to play a handful of games for the Villans’ first team over the course of the past few months – and he was on the bench for their first two games of 2022.

Like the future of any player, things are subject to change at any point, but for now it looks as though any team keen on signing the talented youngster this season – Wednesday or otherwise – will be left disappointed.