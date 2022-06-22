The 28-year-old midfielder is expected at the training ground today as his Owls career gets underway, though his contract will only officially start on July 1st once his Cardiff City deal has expired.

Speaking to the club’s official YouTube channel after his move to S6 was confirmed, the midfield man explained that Darren Moore was a big part of his decision to reject offers from higher up the pyramid.

He said, "There was interest from the Championship... To be honest it was to be part of a club that wants a successful period and that wants to have promotion and then kick on after that.

"The manager played a massive part in it. No one needed to tell me how big the club is; I am well aware of how big the club is.

"I have been around here long enough and played here enough times to know the size of the club.”

He also went on to say, "I had positive communication with the gaffer and the plans for the future. I wanted to be part of it and it didn't take too long and I am happy to be here now.

"No disrespect to the league, but I don't think there are many other clubs that I’d have wanted to join in the league… I wanted to be part of a club that has ambition, which it certainly does, and it needs to get back higher up in the leagues. It is something that I am here to try and help the club do."