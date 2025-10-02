Alan Biggs on the ‘masked man’ at Sheffield Wednesday, Amadeu Paixao

A certain question lingers behind the mystery of why Dejphon Chansiri has self-inflicted a scenario of him having to be dragged out of Sheffield Wednesday kicking and screaming.

It is a question that keeps being asked - why does no-one in the media point the finger at Amadeu Paixao?

Here’s why I think that is - and why heading off in that direction does nothing to pull Wednesday clear of this almighty mess.

Basically, you can’t get rid of Paixao without first ousting an owner who has always shrugged off any challenge to his methods.

First, hands up from here. This is a rare mention of the Portuguese agent, who has become the masked man of Hillsborough. The vexed subject of his long-time presence has gone largely under the radar.

It’s entirely understandable that supporters would like to bring Paixao to account considering his part in the club’s demise.

An influential figure behind the scenes, no doubt, where he is cloaked in anonymity with, shockingly, no public accountability.

Yet this is precisely the point. If Paixao was known to be a full-time staff member it would be different, but there is no record of this being the case.

For me regardless, there is still only one place to point the finger and that’s the man he “works” for.

Paixao is billed as a personal adviser to the owner, who, as has always been his style, makes all the big decisions and even many tiny ones.

As such, no attempt to single out or vilify Paixao screens Chansiri from ultimate responsibility. He is merely the chairman’s man, however good or bad the guidance he gives.

That’s why the whole issue is hidden in plain sight. Removing Paixao would be inconsequential to the fundamental problem.

He can’t be shifted without Chansiri leaving, so there the focus remains.

Is it healthy to have an agent at the centre of a club’s operation? Absolutely not, in my opinion.

Doncaster Rovers tried it once via a high-profile link up with an agent you might have heard of, Willie McKay. It was abandoned after one season as Rovers were relegated in 2012.

Wednesday are heading for a second drop in status under the Chansiri-Paixao regime and obstinacy has refused to let it be tilted from its axis.

Besides, a club should have its own full-time operators, be it a football director or chief executive, preferably both.

Wednesday under Chansiri have only a huge void. I’ll say again that it is this rather than his depletion of resources that has caused the crisis - because bad decision-making, from someone ill-qualified, is the biggest trigger of financial loss.

But to blame Paixao directly for any of this, with so little background on how he operates, is a charge that cannot be made to stick. Given that he operates with the chairman’s full authority.

You can only look higher to the man who’s brought shame on himself and the club - if you can find him.