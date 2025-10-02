The former Crystal Palace chairman has spoken out over Dejphon Chansiri's ownership at Championship club Sheffield Wednesday.

Simon Jordan has reiterated his claims that Dejphon Chansiri could be removed as owner of Sheffield Wednesday by an independent football regulator after it was confirmed Owls players and staff had been subjected to further rounds of unpaid wages in September.

talkSPORT host Jim White confirmed he had held a conversation with the current Wednesday owner on Thursday morning but had been pointed in the direction of the club for any further information. The former Sky Sports man then confirmed he had been told there were no further updates on the progress of any possible sale or clarity over the current situation as staff members, players and coaches once again faced up to another month with delays over their wages.

Former Crystal Palace owner Jordan has been vocal in recent days after delivering a withering assessment of Chansiri’s conduct and the lack of responsibility shown by the current Owls owner. The talkSPORT pundit doubled down on his criticism and his belief that the newly appointed Football Regulator will have the power to remove Chansiri’s ownership at Hillsborough and safeguard Wednesday’s long-term future.

Jordan also pointed to the crisis that enveloped League One club Reading over the last 12 months after former owner Dai Yongge faced furious fan protests before he concluded the sale of the Royals to a consortium fronted by ex-Wycombe Wanderers owner Rob Couhig as an example of what could play out at Wednesday over the coming months.

What has Simon Jordan said about Dejphon Chansiri’s ownership of Sheffield Wednesday?

Jordan replied: “What happens in the short-term is more painful for Sheffield Wednesday fans until such a time as the owner is taken out one way or another by someone meeting his price or an administrative intervention. The independent regulator will have the bandwidth to do it. The man is breaching his covenant as an owner, he will be held and will be seen as not a fit and proper person by the independent regulator and they will take action.

“That will probably extend beyond the remit of the EFL and they’ll be able to do things that the EFL aren’t able to do, they’d want to do it because the EFL don’t want to run a football club - but it would be interesting to see if they do take it off Chansiri and put their own people in, who they’ve got to do that at independent regulator level. It won’t go on, it’s not going to be allowed to turn into a situation where Sheffield Wednesday don’t exist and as I said earlier on, and I know it’s a trite statement but I’ll say it all the same, football clubs don’t go bust, owners do.

“Whilst he’s not going bust, his ownership model is going bust, he isn’t bankrolling the football club, he isn’t acting in the best interest of the football club, he is doing anything but that and there may be good reason behind it, maybe he has run out of money. But he’s going to have to accept that Sheffield Wednesday is no longer a going concern for him and he has to accept a price in the same way the fella at Reading accepted it, sooner rather than later.”