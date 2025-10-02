'It's disgusting...' - Sheffield Wednesday's players keep on trucking despite the club's issues
This week on All Wednesday we're joined by Alex Miller to discuss them, Barry Bannan's leadership, Ernie Weaver's future, and much, much more. There’s no such thing as a quiet week at Hillsborough.
Henrik Pedersen and his players were so close to an incredible victory away at Birmingham City over the weekend, but there doesn’t seem to be an end in sight with regards to the ongoing financial problems under Dejphon Chansiri. We spoke to Barry Bannan this week exclusively, and in today’s show we also talk about him rolling back the years in blue and white so far this season.
You can check out a clip of the show at the top of the page, or tune in for the full episode below as Joe and Alex discuss the latest goings on at Hillsborough - on and off the pitch.
The ‘disgusting’ treatment of people at Sheffield Wednesday
Our ‘All Wednesday’ show is now on YouTube, and you can click this link here to check out all of our interviews, updates and more. Like and subscribe if you fancy it, too.
The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join