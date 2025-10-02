Sheffield Wednesday players have been left unpaid once again, but they continue to be a credit to themselves and the fans that support them.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This week on All Wednesday we're joined by Alex Miller to discuss them, Barry Bannan's leadership, Ernie Weaver's future, and much, much more. There’s no such thing as a quiet week at Hillsborough.

Henrik Pedersen and his players were so close to an incredible victory away at Birmingham City over the weekend, but there doesn’t seem to be an end in sight with regards to the ongoing financial problems under Dejphon Chansiri. We spoke to Barry Bannan this week exclusively, and in today’s show we also talk about him rolling back the years in blue and white so far this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can check out a clip of the show at the top of the page, or tune in for the full episode below as Joe and Alex discuss the latest goings on at Hillsborough - on and off the pitch.

The ‘disgusting’ treatment of people at Sheffield Wednesday

Thanks for watching, and join us next week for another episode!

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join