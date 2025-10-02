The emergence of Sheffield Wednesday teenagers Ernie Weaver and George Brown are being seen as the headline bright points from the club’s sorry downturn in recent months.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The young pair, among others, have stolen headlines for their efforts in stepping into a first team reckoning after a raft of senior players moved on amid spiralling fortunes at S6. Weaver has stepped into the heart of defence to fan admiration, while Brown now has two Championship goals to his name having made the move from amateur football just over a year ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They’re not alone. A short but sweet run in the Carabao Cup allowed a swathe of Wednesday’s younger players to push their credentials in the senior ranks. Sean Fusire has added to his senior appearance tally and Reece Johnson is in a good place to resume his progress once he returns from injury. Jarvis Thornton, Yisa Alao and Will Grainger are all on the fringes. Others are waiting and looked destined to be used as the season winds on.

FIRST GOAL: George Brown scored on his full Championship debut for Sheffield Wednesday (Image: Steve Ellis)

“We had some fantastic cup games and played with all the young guys because we hoped that someone could step up and grow into the situation,” Owls boss Henrik Pedersen told The Star. “How Ernie and George have done that is great, but there are also other guys who have done it as well.”

But it is in the influence of more senior men that Pedersen sees as a key factor in their efforts. Onlookers have been astounded by the continued attitude and determination of Wednesday’s approach this season and against all odds its a spirit that has taken them three games unbeaten and within a point of the early season safety spots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is always easy to speak about the young guys, but the young guys are doing so well because they have such fantastic mirrors around them,” Pedersen continued. “Today Ernie once again had fantastic mirrors around him in Max and in Dominic. We are a strong collective and the players know it is about how much they can give rather than what can I get? This basic feeling from the players is fantastic.”

Your next Sheffield Wednesday read: Premier League scouts watch Sheffield Wednesday defender Ernie Weaver who’s catching the eye