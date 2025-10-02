Big part of the reason Ernie Weaver and George Brown have stepped into Sheffield Wednesday breach so well
The young pair, among others, have stolen headlines for their efforts in stepping into a first team reckoning after a raft of senior players moved on amid spiralling fortunes at S6. Weaver has stepped into the heart of defence to fan admiration, while Brown now has two Championship goals to his name having made the move from amateur football just over a year ago.
They’re not alone. A short but sweet run in the Carabao Cup allowed a swathe of Wednesday’s younger players to push their credentials in the senior ranks. Sean Fusire has added to his senior appearance tally and Reece Johnson is in a good place to resume his progress once he returns from injury. Jarvis Thornton, Yisa Alao and Will Grainger are all on the fringes. Others are waiting and looked destined to be used as the season winds on.
“We had some fantastic cup games and played with all the young guys because we hoped that someone could step up and grow into the situation,” Owls boss Henrik Pedersen told The Star. “How Ernie and George have done that is great, but there are also other guys who have done it as well.”
But it is in the influence of more senior men that Pedersen sees as a key factor in their efforts. Onlookers have been astounded by the continued attitude and determination of Wednesday’s approach this season and against all odds its a spirit that has taken them three games unbeaten and within a point of the early season safety spots.
“It is always easy to speak about the young guys, but the young guys are doing so well because they have such fantastic mirrors around them,” Pedersen continued. “Today Ernie once again had fantastic mirrors around him in Max and in Dominic. We are a strong collective and the players know it is about how much they can give rather than what can I get? This basic feeling from the players is fantastic.”