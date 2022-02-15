Dejphon Chansiri reveals Sheffield Wednesday’s transfer restriction situation

The Owls have been under restrictions over the last two windows linked that have meant that they’ve only been allowed to sign free agents and loan players without a fee, something that resulted in plenty of complex negotiations over the last year in order to build a new team following relegation from the Championship.

Now though, with the January transfer window out of the way, it has been explained that normal service can resume for Darren Moore and Wednesday’s recruitment team after the 2021/22 campaign – something that will be music to the ears of Wednesdayites.

When asked about future transfers, the Wednesday chairman confirmed that the January window was the last one in which they would have their trade restricted, telling The Star, “This season we have had restrictions, which mean we can’t buy any players… But we have had good free transfers before, like Barry Bannan and others who were free. Of course, it doesn’t mean they aren’t good players.

“We will be able to buy players again in the next window, and I always say to my coaches that I will support them as much as I can, within reason. The coach will have the final say, it does not matter what I think, I may agree or disagree but it is down to the coach, who I have always supported when it is possible.”

But while transfer fees will be available again in the summer, Chansiri also stated that – in his experience - paying a transfer fee doesn’t guarantee a successful signing.

He said, “When I first came to the club I spent a lot of money, but we only bought a few players… The majority were free agents and loans. Spending on a transfer fee does not guarantee anything.

“When we bought players some people said we should have loaned or used free agents, but now - when we are loaning and using free agents - then some people say that is wrong too. For us, it’s not about spending money or not spending money, it’s about who we think is a player that fits us.

“Paying a transfer fee doesn’t guarantee that a player will be better than a free transfer or loan - that depends on the player. Also, sometimes it’s more expensive to loan one player than it is to buy another. Sometimes with a loan player or free transfer you can spend more.

“For example, if we buy a player but the wages are lower, it works out cheaper than getting a free transfer or loan player on high wages… We try to sign whoever is good for us.”

So while Wednesday will be able to spend again if they wish, only time will tell whether they’ll go heavy into the market again or continue with the more thrifty approach they’ve been using over the last few years.