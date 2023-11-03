News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday make the trip to Bristol City this weekend, and Robins defender, Zak Vyner, is expecting a tough challenge against some former teammates.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 07:00 GMT
The 26-year-old came through the youth ranks at the club, but spent a bit of time away on loan in his early years – including a tough season at Rotherham United in 2018/19 alongside some current Owls stars.

Michael Smith, Will Vaulks and Michael Ihiekwe were all part of Paul Warne’s side that season, and Vyner says that he thinks that he knows some of their strengths and weaknesses as they prepare to do battle at Ashton Gate.

“It’s going to be a tough opponent,” he told the media in the build-up. “Every team in this league is tough, especially the ones down at the bottom. They’ve obviously recently changed their manager, and from a player’s perspective everyone knows that when that happens everyone wants to impress and put their best foot forward. And I think you’re seeing that.

“I know a couple of the lads there anyway, so I might be coming up against them which will be interesting. I know some of their strengths and weaknesses, but as a group we know what we need to do and what they bring. We’ll have to be right at the races for a high intensity, physical match. We’re relishing that.”

The game is set for 3pm on Saturday, and Wednesday have no fresh injury concerns as they go in search of back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

