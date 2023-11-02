News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Wednesday’s embargo lifted after Dejphon Chansiri payment
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Chansiri issues statement over Owls’ HMRC bill, embargo and wages
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services

Sheffield Wednesday boss insists Owls have ‘nothing to celebrate’ yet after first win

Danny Röhl’s reign at Sheffield Wednesday is fully up and running after their win over Rotherham United, but he insists there’s ‘nothing to celebrate’ yet.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 14:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A 2-0 win at Hillsborough on Sunday finally got them off the mark in the Championship, but it still left them rooted to the bottom of the table and eight points away from getting out of the relegation zone.

And the club’s German manager says that the Millers win has set the benchmark for the sort of levels that he now expects them to hit, insisting that he is the sort of manager who ‘always wants more’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

"The Rotherham game is now our basic," he told the media. "This is what we expected from our players. "It’s about high intensity, good pressing, keeping the ball this is what I demand every single day now.

"It’s not about, ‘Okay we have the first win and that’s it,’ we need more and we have to develop our style of football. I said to the players it’s not about leaning back and celebrating something. For now we have nothing to celebrate, it’s just a first win. I’m a manager who always wants more."

The Owls boss also said, “The win is always good to have but we now we have to do a lot of things in the next days and the next weeks, it’s not just about one win, we want more. This is always what I expect from my players and they’re hungry. This is the process now."

Related topics:English Football League