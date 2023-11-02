Sheffield Wednesday boss insists Owls have ‘nothing to celebrate’ yet after first win
Danny Röhl’s reign at Sheffield Wednesday is fully up and running after their win over Rotherham United, but he insists there’s ‘nothing to celebrate’ yet.
A 2-0 win at Hillsborough on Sunday finally got them off the mark in the Championship, but it still left them rooted to the bottom of the table and eight points away from getting out of the relegation zone.
And the club’s German manager says that the Millers win has set the benchmark for the sort of levels that he now expects them to hit, insisting that he is the sort of manager who ‘always wants more’.
"The Rotherham game is now our basic," he told the media. "This is what we expected from our players. "It’s about high intensity, good pressing, keeping the ball this is what I demand every single day now.
"It’s not about, ‘Okay we have the first win and that’s it,’ we need more and we have to develop our style of football. I said to the players it’s not about leaning back and celebrating something. For now we have nothing to celebrate, it’s just a first win. I’m a manager who always wants more."
The Owls boss also said, “The win is always good to have but we now we have to do a lot of things in the next days and the next weeks, it’s not just about one win, we want more. This is always what I expect from my players and they’re hungry. This is the process now."