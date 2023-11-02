Sheffield Wednesday players unfazed by wages talk as George Byers soaks up the positives
George Byers says that he and his Sheffield Wednesday teammates are professionals, so didn’t pay much mind to concerns over their wages this week.
The popular Owls midfielder put in a fine performance on Sunday as Danny Röhl’s side finally secured their first win of the season with a 2-0 win over Rotherham United, but the win was somewhat dampened in the days that followed after owner, Dejphon Chansiri, said that there was a chance that both players and non-playing staff may not get paid on time.
As far as the players were concerned, though, they had a job to do, and Byers insists that it wasn’t something that was in their heads this week.
Speaking to the media on Thursday, the 27-year-old said, “To be honest, as players we’ve go tour responsibilities to concentrate on what happens on the pitch and what we can control - and that’s what we’ve done this week. There have been no distractions in that sense, especially with the weekend’s win and the positive vibes in the changing room. We’ve been focusing on the build-up to this weekend’s game, which is another important one for us…
“We’re professionals and things like this happen, and sometimes it gets out. But as I said, we’re solely focused on what we can control, and that’s the day to day on the training pitch. So leading up to this game, that’s all we’ve been focused on.”
Wednesday face Bristol City at 3pm on Saturday, and know that a win could see them leap two places in the Championship table if other results go their way as well.