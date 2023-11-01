Sheffield Wednesday’s registration embargo will be lifted imminently after the Dejphon Chansiri confirmed that they had now paid HMRC.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Owls were placed under an embargo because of ‘amount due to HMRC’ last week, and in an interview with The Star earlier this week Chansiri admitted that there was a risk that players and non-playing staff at the club may not receive their wages on time.

Now, after it was revealed by The Star on Tuesday that everyone had indeed been paid on time and in full, the Wednesday owner has confirmed it himself - adding that they have also fulfilled their payment to HMRC.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the latest statement on the club’s official website, he said:

“Further to my interview in the media earlier this week, I would like to take this opportunity to expand on some of the detail and also provide an update to the situation.

“I can confirm that all our players and staff have been paid their salaries in full. I can also confirm that the outstanding HMRC amount has been satisfied and the EFL embargo will be lifted.

“Regarding my interview, I agreed to do this because I was asked and I wish to be as transparent as possible. I was asked questions and provided the answers at that time. The business world moves very quickly which I stressed. I received funds due to me which allowed me to transfer funds to the club. Money owed to me was late and this had the potential to impact on the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I explained there is a big difference between cashflow and cash in the bank. Money is moved around in business on a daily basis and the current financial climate is impacting on cashflow for businesses all around the world. Thankfully, as far as we are concerned, the issue is now resolved.

“Which brings me to the situation of fans donating money to save your club. When I was asked what would happen if money owed to me was not paid in time, I said if 20,000 fans paid £100 each it would resolve the issue. I was making the situation totally clear if I did not have the available funds but ultimately it did not come to that.

“In business, what happens today can be very different tomorrow and right now this is finished. As I said in the interview, there are no ‘games’ here, this was a serious situation. I understand that some things are hard to hear, and believe me, some things are hard to say. The bottom line is that Sheffield Wednesday means everything to me and I will always try my best and do my best for our club, today and tomorrow.”