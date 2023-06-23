Darren Moore’s friend, and former footballer, Bruce Dyer, has suggested that he’ll have been put in a position where he ‘had no option’ but to leave Sheffield Wednesday.

Dyer never played alongside Moore, but they became friends and are both involved in Faith & Football – a voluntary organisation which, in their own words, ‘wanted to serve their local communities by helping young people and their families, be positive role models and help make a real difference’.

The former Barnsley and Crystal Palace forward, who faced Moore on the field many times, has backed the ex-Owls boss for the now vacant position at Oakwell, and says that he ‘spoke passionately’ about his plans at Hillsborough after the play-off final.

In a long post on his Facebook page, Dyer said, “After reading through a lot of comments from fans on my recent post about Michael Duff, I see nothing but fans screaming for consistency, loyalty, and stability at BFC.

“I don’t play social media games. I spoke to Darren a few days after the play-off final to congratulate him. Darren spoke passionately about his heart and passion for what he wants to achieve at Sheffield Wednesday, all pending discussions with the chairman. I haven’t spoken to Darren since our last conversation, and knowing Darren’s character, I’m sure he was put in a position where he had no option but to leave, and I’m sure that wasn’t his intention. The truth always comes out in the end, so we’ll see, and again, I haven’t spoken to Darren.

“Look at Darren’s track record of clubs. You know people by their fruit, by their actions, and behaviour clearly communicates a message.

“Darren was unfairly sacked from West Brom, who were sitting comfortably in 4th place in the championship, and there was uproar across the football world, who were really disappointed in how Darren was treated.

“Doncaster Rovers fans would say Darren jumped ship to go to a bigger club, but that’s not the truth. Darren had a plan and was always committed to Doncaster, but there was a reason why Darren left, and it wasn’t because of money or him going to something bigger and better. Those who know just know. There are some things fans will never see or hear.”

He went on to say, “Sheffield Wednesday... Record after record broken, against all the odds, promotion to the championship, loved by the players and the staff. Darren’s assignment was to get them back to the championship, and that assignment was accomplished, and then he leaves by mutual consent. In the world of football, we all know what that really means (I’ll let you work that out).

“Darren is everything that represents the community of Barnsley. Loyal, honest, hardworking, a fighter, with a never-say-die attitude… Darren spoke so highly of Barnsley’s team to me on the phone last month. He actually used the word ‘heroic’ about the team.