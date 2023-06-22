The departure of Sheffield Wednesday head of recruitment David Downes earlier this month won’t make much difference to the club’s efforts to complete their squad ahead of the new season, according to chairman Dejphon Chansiri.

Speaking at a fan forum event held at Hillsborough Stadium, the Owls owner made clear the intention is to ensure the club have a full squad in place ahead of the start of the season - as well as a new manager after the shock exit of Darren Moore.

It leaves concerns over Wednesday’s ability to complete their recruitment plans over the coming weeks.

It was made clear several weeks ago that recruitment plans had long since been made - both for League One and the Championship. Chansiri sought to ease supporter fears and opened up on why Downes had left the club for the Sporting Director role at Bloomfield Road.

“David Downes is not here, it’s no issue,” Chansiri said. “We already worked [on a recruitment plan] before.

“David Downes left the club because of personal-related issues. Otherwise why would he go to Blackpool? He can go to a better club than Blackpool. He had a personal issue that I won’t talk about.”

Downes’ second in command Dean Hughes is understood to have been retained at Hillsborough and Wednesday will press on with their recruitment plans.

Operating managerless, the Owls have been in a similar position previously, having completed their squad ahead of the 2019/20 season between the reigns of Steve Bruce and Garry Monk.

“We have an in-house recruitment team,” Chansiri said. “He [Downes] had in-house people helping him to analyse. Other people, agents or wheoever, they just provide. That’s why we have in-house people here, in the past we didn’t.

“He helped me in the last couple of years to negotiate. He wanted to learn and I allowed him to be involved in negotiating. He mainly did that.

“If David Downes is here or not here, it’s not really any problem. I want to tell you one thing; sometimes people worry too much. If in your company, one person leaves, you’re going to collapse? No.

