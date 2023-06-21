News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday and George Byers launch interesting away kit for 2023/24 season

Sheffield Wednesday have launched a black and grey away kit for the upcoming 2023/24 season in the Championship.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 21st Jun 2023, 15:25 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 15:35 BST

The Owls used their victory parade following promotion to unveil the new home shirt for the new campaign, and now they’ve announced what they’ll be wearing as their second strip - using popular midfielder, George Byers, and local school, Foxhill Primary, to do so.

It’s predominantly light grey with a black collar and black trim on the sleeves, with black shorts and grey socks featuring a black trim on top. The new ‘EyUp’ sponsor is prominent on the front and Macron’s logo is on both sleeves as per their usual designs.

A statement from the club read, “Now Wednesdayites can snap up the grey and black kit ahead of the summer holidays and our upcoming friendly fixtures, in which the Owls will wear the strip for the first time.

“Manufactured from Macron’s new Eco-fibre, the material is environmentally sustainable, with the same slim fit adorned by the players. The styling features the subtly embossed ‘owl wing’ throughout the innovative design.”

They’ve also confirmed that it will go on sale on June 23rd.

Check out the club’s launch video below:

