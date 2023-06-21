Sheffield Wednesday midfielder offered three-year deal overseas with exit looking likely

The Star reported recently that Turkish Super Lig outfits, Antalyaspor and Hatayspor, were looking to land the 22-year-old ahead of the 2023/24 campaign – and The Star understands that the two clubs have both tabled three-year deals to the former Manchester City man in an attempt to lure him away from Hillsborough.

‘Fizz’ has been offered a new deal at S6, but – especially with Darren Moore’s departure – it is now looking probable that he’ll be on the move once his current deal comes to an end, with the two aforementioned clubs the forerunners in the battle for his signature.

If talks go well, there is a chance that the midfielder could have put pen to paper with his new club before the month is out, a decision that would leave Wednesday with another spot to fill in their already depleted squad.

Dele-Bashiru has played 86 games for Wednesday in his three-season spell, hitting his best form in the most recent season as he got nine goals and assists on his way to helping Moore’s side get promoted out of League One and back into the Championship.

Meanwhile, regarding the club’s other player in contract negotiations, Marvin Johnson, there is also a potential exit on the cards for him as well as fellow second-tier outfit, Ipswich Town, consider making a offer that would see him swap Hillsborough for Portman Road if accepted.