Sheffield Wednesday defender secures move following Owls exit

Sheffield Wednesday defender, Ryan Galvin, will join Halifax Town when his Owls contract expires at the end of the month.

The 22-year-old defender was one of a number of players released by the Owls this summer, with the club announcing that they would not be renewing his current deal when it comes to an end next week.

He’s not wasted any time in setting up his next move, though, with the former Wigan Athletic youngster sealing a switch to the National League.

A statement from the Shaymen confirmed the news, saying, “FC Halifax Town are delighted to confirm the signing of left-back Ryan Galvin following his release from Sheffield Wednesday.

“Galvin came through the youth ranks at Wigan Athletic before making the switch to Hillsborough in January 2020 following a successful trial.

“The defender made his debut for The Owls in a 2-0 FA Cup 3rd Round win against Exeter City in January 2021 and at the end of the 2021/22 season, a one-year option was activated on his contract to keep him at the club until the Summer of 2022. In August 2021, Galvin joined National League North side Gloucester City on an initial one-month loan which was extended until January 2022.”

Galvin made his debut in January 2021 after being handed a start against Exeter City, but went on to make only four senior appearances for the club as he spent a couple of years on loan away from S6. He’ll now be eager to hit the ground running in West Yorkshire after securing a deal at the Shay Stadium.

