Bolton Wanderers are the latest visitors to Hillsborough, where Wednesday supporters voiced their frustration at late defeat to Oxford last week.

Darren Moore’s summer rebuild got off to a flying start as they rose to the top of the table towards the end of August and while their current run of form has seen them dip into midtable, his message has not deterred from one of progress.

Another key man who appreciates that things will take time to settle, Moore said, is Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Asked about conversations he has had with the Thai businessman in recent weeks, he said: “He’s said keep going, keep working, keep at it, keep improving.

“It’s been about improving and getting stringer each and every week and to keep still showing that level of consistency in terms of improving the team.

“That’s where the chairman has been at with it really in terms of going forward.

“We’ve been speaking regularly, week-in, week-out and those are the sort of messages that have been coming from overseas going forward.”

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri.

Moore has been able to transform the squad in recent months and this week continued his revamp of the club’s backroom staff with the addition of sports science guru Rob Lee.

And while results are what is needed in the here and now, longer-term success may take time, he said.

“We want results now and the chairman will be the same,” Moore continued. “But also we understand there has been a lot of change at the football club.

“At that same time we want to be competitive and win games, but there are a lot of new faces in here and it’s out there for all to know and see.

“We’re a professional football club competing in a great league, a competitive league and cup competitions and we want to win games.