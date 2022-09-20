“Definitely open to it..” Sheffield Wednesday loanee gives honest view on transfer possibility

Reece James, who claimed his first assist in Wednesday’s equalising goal in the draw with Ipswich Town over the weekend, said he is open to discussions over his future but is focused solely on the central job in hand at S6 – getting the Owls promoted.

The Ipswich outing was his first 90-minute appearance for the Owls over the weekend, with Marvin Johnson having been largely preferred at left wing-back.

Sheffield Wednesday loanee Reece James.

James’ red card at Peterborough United pushed him out of contention for three match suspension and he has deputised to reasonable effect at left centre-half, which is where he played on Saturday.

A known favourite of Darren Moore during their time together at Doncaster Rovers, James struggled for fitness during last season with Blackpool and though he has made no secret of his desire to earn a regular spot as a Championship regular, it’s an ambition he’d like to achieve in blue and white.

James told The Star: “I’ve really enjoyed my time here so far and I want to keep doing as best I can to help the team and try get this club back to where it belongs, which is in the division above.

“We’ve got to do as well as we can. If things progress from there for me on a personal note, it’s something I’d definitely be open to and happy to have a conversation about.

“We have to take it game by game, we have to get things done before anything can really be spoken about on those terms.”

James has two League One promotions on his CV, winning the division twice during his time with Wigan Athletic.

He is one of a number of players brought in this summer who have already achieved promotion from the third tier, something he admitted was part of Moore’s plan in building the current squad.

He said: “It’s something that was spoken about when I came in and it’s part of something he’s trying to build here.