Heneghan has been out of action for a few weeks now after picking up an injury early in the season, however he now look set to make his return to the fold this week.

"He will get some minutes on Tuesday,” Moore said after the 2-2 against Ipswich Town. “I hope (he’ll start), but let's have a look to see what he's like on Monday…

"We will look at the condition of the squad. We have got two home games coming up in the competition. Burton is another game that we will plan and prepare for to try and win.”

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moore also took time to praise their last-gasp hero, Michael Smith, who got his third goal in four games over the weekend, after he fought his way back to form after a tough start to the campaign due to his own injury concerns.

The Owls boss went on to say, "I'm pleased to have him back. What we are seeing is he's moving better… He was carrying a knock in pre-season and I'm glad we decided to bite the bullet and give him the time off to get him fit.

"He has been superb with his hold up play for us. I said to him when he joined us that he will score goals with his head and his feet and he has proven that so long may it continue.”

Sheffield Wednesday defender Ben Heneghan should return to action this week.