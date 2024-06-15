Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Your round-up of the latest transfer stories surrounding Sheffield Wednesday’s Championship rivals.

Summer preparations are already underway at both Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday as both prepare for a long and gruelling 46-game Championship campaign. The Blades suffered Premier League relegation last season while Danny Rohl’s Owls survived, with both now set to compete in the same tier.

Wednesday have already confirmed two arrivals, with goalkeeper Ben Hamer arriving and former Blades defender Max Lowe following suit. United have not been so swift in their business but Chris Wilder is expected to strengthen ahead of a promotion push. There is also plenty going on across the Championship and the Star has rounded up some of the latest headlines from across the division.

Rovers signing confirmed

Blackburn Rovers have confirmed the signing of teenage star Aodhan Doherty from Linfield, following a breakout season. The 18-year-old Northern Ireland youth international has signed a three-year contract at Ewood Park, having made 13 first-team appearances before his 18th birthday under former Premier League striker David Healy.

“I’m very happy to be here. I’m glad it’s got sorted and hopefully I can get going from the very start and do the best that I can and work my way up to the first team,” Doherty said of his move. “It’s a very big move for me and my family. I’ve always dreamt of being a professional footballer and so I’m glad to come over here and get a chance to play in England, and hopefully I can succeed.”

Leeds loan interest

Leeds United do ‘hold an interest’ in Chelsea defender Alfie Gilchrist but the Yorkshire Evening Post reports that a loan approach is not imminent, despite suggestions of talks being opened. Gilchrist is thought to be on the radar of several Championship clubs as he eyes more regular minutes, following a breakout campaign in which he made 11 Premier League appearances under Mauricio Pochettino.

Defensive reinforcements are at the top of the summer shopping list at Elland Road, with Leeds already losing Luke Ayling while Charlie Cresswell could also move on, while on-loan pair Joe Rodon and Connor Roberts have returned to their respective parent clubs. Gilchrist is said to be on a ‘long-list’ of potential transfer targets, but claims of talks are thought to be wide of the mark.

Pompey win free agent race

Portsmouth look to have won the race to sign free agent Jordan Williams, following his summer exit from League One outfit Barnsley. Football Insider reports that John Mousinho’s side have staved off competition from more established second-tier sides West Bromwich Albion and Cardiff City to bring Williams to Fratton Park.