A stint on television punditry will act as another first for Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Röhl in a year that has been full of them.

The Owls boss, who after taking over at S6 masterminded an enthralling comeback effort to keep the club in the Championship last season, is currently navigating his first summer transfer window as a manager. And last month it was announced that he would be taking another maiden voyage as he appears as a studio expert on ITV’s coverage of the European Championships.

“I got the request from ITV and I will go for one week to Berlin to do five games as an expert to speak about the games,” Röhl told The Training Ground Guru podcast this week. “It will be an exciting new challenge for me. I have never had this experience before, but it will be a good experience for me as well.”

Röhl will feature in the coverage of five matches scheduled to take place in Berlin. The fixtures he is scheduled to feature in - spread across the course of six days - are as follows;

Belgium v Slovakia - Monday 17th June, 5pm

Croatia v Albania - Wednesday 19th June, 2pm

Slovenia v Serbia - Thursday 20th June, 2pm

Poland v Austria - Friday 21st June, 5pm

Turkey v Portugal - Saturday 22nd June, 5pm