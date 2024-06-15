Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield United have been linked with a transfer move for former Luton Town defender Gabriel Osho this summer, amid uncertainty about his Kenilworth Road future. The defender, 25, is out of contract at Luton and is in talks with Rob Edwards’ side, but may move on to pastures new following relegation last season.

Osho has previously been linked with top-flight sides including Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa, with the Blades in the market for defensive reinforcements this summer following the departures of Chris Basham and George Baldock. Osho is primarily a centre-half who is also capable of playing at right-back, and can also fill in in central midfield if required.

Osho was a key part of Luton’s promotion to the Premier League alongside United but suffered with injury, limiting him to 23 appearances last term. He played for Luton in their 3-1 home defeat to Chris Wilder’s Blades back in February, which gave brief hope that United could pull off a great escape survival act and avoid relegation back to the Championship.

The Blades are yet to make a summer signing after the transfer window opened on Friday, with negotiations over a sale of the club to an American-led consortium ongoing. Boss Wilder has estimated that United could need as many as 10 players already, without factoring replacements for any potential sales between now and the transfer deadline later this summer.

Speaking at a press conference last season, Luton boss Edwards described Osho as “an amazing guy,” following his return from injury. “He’s a really deep thinker, an emotional guy,” added Edwards, as reported by We Are Luton. “He wears his heart on his sleeve. He really cares about his career and he’s very, very professional. He’s just a lovely person, but once he gets onto that pitch, he’s a real competitor, a real fighter.

“It has been a tough time for him - he was a real big player for us last season and when he was out towards the end of the season, we missed him and then he fought really hard - and Burkey did ... the two of them fought really hard to come back and be in contention for the playoffs. Without the two of them getting back and getting fit, we wouldn’t have got promoted. Gabe’s a really hard worker and diligent, but also a great human being.

“I’m desperate for him to do well and I know he’s going to. I know he’s going to show people that he deserves to be at this level. I said this last week about his performances in the Championship - I think when he was at his best, he looked like a Premier League defender in the making. I think soon enough he’ll get the opportunity to show people that.”