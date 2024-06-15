Sheffield Wednesday complete agreement to sign former Sheffield United man
The Star reported earlier this week and again on Friday evening that the 27-year-old had completed his medical ahead of his agreement with the Owls, and now it has been announced that the deal has been done for him to make the short switch from Bramall Lane to Hillsborough.
A statement from the club read, “Max Lowe has agreed a deal to sign for Wednesday on 1 July. Lowe is a versatile performer, equally at home in the left back berth or as a holding midfielder.
“Lowe will put pen to paper at Hillsborough in July upon the expiry of his current contract. Welcome to Wednesday, Max!”
As previously reported, this publication is led to believe that the Owls weren’t the only option for the former Nottingham Forest man as he weighed up his choices before making a decision, but conversations between Danny Röhl and Lowe went well and he decided that S6 felt like right move.
Lowe becomes Röhl’s second permanent signing of his managerial career after Ben Hamer was unveiled by the club on Friday afternoon, and there is going to be more to come over the course of what is going to be a very busy summer for the Owls.
