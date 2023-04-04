News you can trust since 1887
Days off granted as Sheffield Wednesday look to springboard promotion effort

Sheffield Wednesday players have enjoyed a rare extra day off this week as Darren Moore’s coaching staff look to inject energy into their League One promotion scrap.

By Alex Miller
Published 4th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

The Owls are scheduled for another long away trip to Oxford United on Friday having battled through a travel-heavy fortnight that took in trips to Portsmouth, Forest Green Rovers and Cheltenham Town.

The Owls coach arrived back in Sheffield at 2am on Thursday morning following their 2-2 draw with Cheltenham. In order to prepare for Saturday’s draw with Lincoln City the players were back in for training on Thursday afternoon and trained again on Friday.

Such a busy period has been both cause and effect of a remarkable fall in fortunes at S6, Wednesday surrendering games in hand over their promotion rivals having tallied three points from their last available 15.

Owls boss Darren Moore Pic Steve EllisOwls boss Darren Moore Pic Steve Ellis
With Sunday a regular recovery day, players were given Monday off too to ‘recharge and spend time with their families’ heading into another round of back-to-back matches on Friday and then at home to Accrington Stanley on Monday.

“They've been on a relentless surge in terms of games,” said Moore, who is not usually an advocate of giving players extra time away from the training ground.

“It's been a quick turnaround of games and I think the last two performances have been solid enough in terms of getting something from the game. We deserved more than we got.

“In both games we've shown an initiative to go and win the game. That won't change from us. We feel we should be sat with three points both games in terms of our impetus in those games, but we haven't.”

Keen to stress the improvement in performances since an outing he admitted was ‘unacceptable’ at Forest Green, the Wednesday manager continued: “The performances have been better, because of the expectation that is on us here at Sheffield Wednesday, it's deemed not. There has been a progression in terms of being top of the league.

“We shouldn't let that go away, the points are in the bag and that's the focus I want from us. There's a lot of football to be played and in my professional mind I know that.”

