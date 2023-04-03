‘That’s not the problem’ Sheffield Wednesday skipper Barry Bannan makes form admission

Sheffield Wednesday skipper Barry Bannan does not feel that a lack of confidence is the issue for the Owls at current, despite a run of five league matches without a win.

Speaking after the Owls’ 1-1 frustrating 1-1 draw with Lincoln City on Saturday, the midfielder expressed his frustration with a lack of quality and composure in possession.

“I just don't think we had enough chances in the game to score,” Bannan said. “It was just (about) showing composure at vital times and we lacked that today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On the balance of play, we probably dominated the game but didn't do enough to win so we're disappointed given recent results. I don’t think it’s (a lack of) confidence, it’s more the quality at the minute we're disappointed with.”

After a promising start to the first half, Wednesday conceded an equaliser on 28 minutes. The dominance of the Owls up to that point was rocked.

Bannan gave an upbeat reflection of the Owls’ chances of shaking off their current malaise to finish strongly and win the league. His side went top thanks to their Lincoln point with Plymouth Argyle not in league action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Goals change games, so there was always going to be a bit of a change,” he said. “But I think, in the second half, we came back out and dominated most of the half. But we just didn't have enough quality to break them down and get that vital goal.

“The run we're going on is not good enough. People are going to be disappointed, we’ve had four or five games now we've not won. The positive from today is we go top. I know there are games in hand but we've been in that position not long ago ourselves - that doesn't mean you're going to win those games.