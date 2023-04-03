Several Sheffield Wednesday players told they can leave the club in the summer

The club have not followed the blueprint of last season in releasing an early statement listing the young players in their ranks that have been released.
But decisions have been made and conversations had with those impacted. Indicating such big decisions early doors has allowed the soon-to-be released players to seek alternative opportunities ahead of the summer.
Attacking midfielder Bobby Dunn sealed a move away from the club to non-league Dartford on the day of the end of season deadline.
Both line-ups in Wednesday’s under-18 and under-21 fixtures last week featured some younger players and had some notable omissions. It is hoped the final weeks of the campaign for the youth ranks can offer progression for younger players looking to step up.
“There have been decisions made on that,” Moore told The Star. “We’ve had a chat with the individuals.
“We feel at this stage of the season it’s right to tell them now because we have other youngsters coming through. We don’t want to block their pathway and it’s good to introduce them to the next level; the under 16s can go to the under 18s who can step up to the under 23s. We want to expose them to that step-up in level.
“The ones we decide to release, it gives them opportunities to go out on trial elsewhere and for other people to see them. That’s what we’ve done.”