Sheffield Wednesday stalwart puts promotion focus ahead of personal contract talk

One of the Sheffield Wednesday players yet to have his future confirmed has parked any contract talks to the back of his mind as he looks to help get the Owls title tilt back on track.

By Alex Miller
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 14:00 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 14:00 BST

The current deal of vice-captain Liam Palmer runs out in the summer. He is one of several Wednesday players waiting on confirmation of a new deal as the club look to climb back into the Championship.

Owls boss Darren Moore has refused to acknowledge any notion of distraction among the players coming to the end of their deals, reiterating that situations will come to a natural conclusion as the season rolls on.

Palmer hinted at the possibility of certain clauses within his contract but wouldn’t be pressed on the finer details of his deal. The lifelong Wednesdayite is keen to continue his career at S6.

A frustrated Owls Liam Palmer Pic Steve Ellis
“It goes without saying that I want to stay here and keep doing well for the club as long as is physically possible and for as long as the manager wants me here,” he said.

“It's been my whole life. And whenever the time does come to call it a day this is the place, ideally, I'd want to do it. I'm hoping it's still a long way off yet.

“All the focus is on the games and I think playing a good number of games always stands you in good stead when negotiations come to the table. I'll just keep working and hopefully conversations (around contracts) are a lot easier when things are going well.”

