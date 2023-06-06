His Sheffield Wednesday contract hasn’t come to an end just yet, but David Stockdale already knows the task that he’ll be faced with at his new club.

Stockdale will see his Owls deal expire at the end of the month, and after it was confirmed that he wouldn’t be staying at Hillsborough it was announced that he was taking on a dual role with the Minstermen that would see him join as a goalkeeper and also Head of Recruitment.

First team manager, Michael Morton, is delighted to have the shot-stopper on board, saying that he’ll be a big boost in both of his new roles as he returns to the club where he made his first team debut back in 2003.

“We are delighted to get someone with David’s qualities over the line,” he told the club’s official website. “I think this is huge for the club moving forward, not just on the pitch, but off the pitch as well.

“You just need to look at his career and stats to see what quality he will bring on the pitch; but for me, his character, leadership skills, and his love for the club are what will help us move in the right direction.

“David will also be working with the management team to restructure the recruitment department at the club.”