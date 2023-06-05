News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday’s ‘top man’ praised as Owls striker eyes more improvement

Sheffield Wednesday attacker, Josh Windass, says that on top of his managerial qualities Darren Moore is ‘a top man’.
By Joe Crann
Published 5th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST

Windass had a fantastic season as he helped the Owls to promotion out of League One, scoring 15 goals and grabbing seven assists along the way prior to getting his 16th – and most important – goal at Wembley.

And he says that Moore has been good for him personally in terms of the man management side of things,

“He’s a top man, everybody knows that,” Windass told The Star. “Forget the tactics and managing abilities, he’s a really nice guy and he’ll often text me or ring me when things aren’t going well. Or he’ll pull me into his office when I need a kick up the arse - he’s brilliant… On a human level he’s just a really nice person.”

Meanwhile, regarding the way forward, the attacker thinks that Wednesday need to make serious progress before the 2023/24 campaign gets underway, saying that standards ‘have got to raise’.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, he said, "I think we need to improve a lot, maybe our style of play a little bit.

"A lot of this squad have played at the level above before. But a club like this shouldn't be celebrating too much a promotion to League One. Standards have got to raise and we've got to go to the next level.

Sheffield Wednesday's match-winner Josh Windass with boss Darren Moore. (Steve Ellis)Sheffield Wednesday's match-winner Josh Windass with boss Darren Moore. (Steve Ellis)
"You look at Sunderland and they finished sixth in the Championship. They obviously beat us in the play-offs last year so it shows that anything can happen in football.”

MORE: Sheffield Wednesday boss praised as defender seeks Owls reunion

