Drew Talbot scored a number of goals in Sheffield Wednesday colours, though none are remembered as the one he scored in Cardiff.

The former Owls youngster had a brilliant cameo performance in the 2005 League One play-off final, coming off the bench to help them beat Hartlepool United and return to the Championship – and he says it was a ‘real career highlight’ for him.

Now Wednesdayites will be able to see him back in action again, with his testimonial due to take place at the Technique Stadium on July 11th, and he says that he can’t wait for the game after it was added to Wednesday’s preseason schedule.

Speaking to the Spireites’ official website the former Owl said, “I’m extremely grateful for both Chesterfield and Sheffield Wednesday agreeing to play this testimonial match as part of their vital pre-season build-up.

“As a young professional, scoring a last gasp goal for the Owls in the play-off final at Cardiff is a real career highlight that Wednesday fans always remind me of and, after this season’s play-off experiences, it has been brought up many, many times again.

“In ten seasons with the Spireites, twice winning championships and also beating Swindon Town in the JPT at Wembley, as well as being involved in the last-ever game at Saltergate, I always had a great relationship with the supporters, always giving my best in every game.