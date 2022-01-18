Wednesday are yet to make a new signing this month as Darren Moore continues to scour the market for players that could bolster his ranks for the second half of the campaign – but it’s a tough market at the moment, especially given the transfer restrictions that they still find themselves under.

The likes of Mark Beevers, Haydon Roberts, Danny Batth and Jordan Storey are among those that have been touted as potential targets for Moore and the Owls this month, and now Koiki has been added to the list by Football Insider.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However with the 22-year-old, any interest will only be able to be acted upon in the summer given that he has six months left on his contract with Northampton Town and is currently a big part of Jon Brady’s promotion plans.

Koiki has played 29 times in all competitions for The Cobblers, and according to Football Insider the club are keen to extend his contract before the end of the season as they seek to earn promotion into League One from the English fourth tier.

Wednesday are desperate to try and sign at least one central defender this month before the transfer window slams shut, however Moore revealed recently that he’s been told by some clubs that his targets will only be available around the 28th/29th of January due to worries over squad depths with the Covid-19 situation.

There are just under two weeks left before the window closes on January 31st.