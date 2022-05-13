Owls boss Darren Moore will speak to the players who are approaching the end of their contracts at Hillsborough and only then will he discuss the summer’s recruitment plan with owner Dejphon Chansiri and the club’s recruitment team.

As it stands, high-profile names such as Sam Hutchinson, Massimo Luongo, Jack Hunt and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing are set to leave at the end of June.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has some big decisions to make on some big players this summer.

And while Moore said earlier this month that initial discussions had taken place with ‘one or two’ players – one of whom The Star understands is Hutchinson – these talks were shelved as the club entered the final weeks of the season.

“Over the course of the season it was all about the here and now,” the Wednesday boss told The Star.

“I’ll let the players have a day or two and then we’ll bring them back in to have some talks with them.

“Before that it’s important that myself, the chairman and the recruitment team get together and have a real good chat but at the moment if I told you all that had been discussed I’d be lying to you. We were always focusing on the here and now.”

Moore said back in January that work had already begun on identifying possible transfer targets for the 2022/23 season and that plans had been drawn up to suit their status as either a Championship or League One club.

The Owls embargo on transfer fees is believed to be lifted ahead of the summer window, though a splurge of transfer fees is unlikely.

Asked how much work had already been done with regard to incoming transfers, Moore said: “It really starts now because now we’re able to lift our head and look at those possibilities and our own squad.