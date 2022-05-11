Benito Carbone’s Sheffield Wednesday return confirmed as Hillsborough awaits

Carbone, who played for the Owls during their Premier League years, has been confirmed as one of the former players who will return for Daniel Pudil’s charity game on Saturday afternoon – along with the likes of JP McGovern and Des Walker.

Meanwhile, local boxer – and Wednesdayite – Dalton Smith is also going to be taking part in the game, with Champions League winner, Vladimir Smicer, among those that will turn out for the opposition.

Sheffield Wednesday:

David Lucas, Lee Bullen, Glenn Loovens, Miguel Llera, Graham Coughlan, Ross Wallace, Guy Branston, Lewis Buxton, Reda Johnson, Benito Carbone, Des Walker, JP McGovern, Paul Pashley, Dalton Smith.

Czech Republic:

Jan Koller, Vladimir Smicer, Tomas Ujfalusi, Karel Rada, David Lafata, Roman Bednar, Marek Heinz, Zdenek Zlamal, Lukas Zelenka, Marek Pinc, Ondrej Pavelec.

In a statement on the club’s website today they explained where the money raised from the event will go, saying, “Funds raised from the event will aid Weston Park Cancer Charity in Sheffield and Real Top Praha in Pudil’s homeland.

“The Czech charity are supporting two-year old Simon, who is battling Lesch-Nyhan syndrome, a kidney-neurological disease affecting psychomotor development, causing organ failure, and leading the sufferer to commit self-harm.

“Donations will help Simon receive the treatment he needs to prevent symptoms of the disease developing.

“Weston Park Cancer Charity help thousands of people every year in the fight against cancer, conducting research, providing treatment, care and support for those with the illness and their families.”