Sheffield Wednesday set to make decision on future of Sam Hutchinson after play-off disappointment

The Star understands that tentative initial conversations were had with the 32-year-old in the final weeks of the campaign, but that no contract had been tabled with all focus on achieving promotion to the Championship.

Further talks will take place over the future of the former Chelsea man, who despite injuries was one of the more consistent performers for Wednesday this season, playing mostly as part of a back three.

Sheffield Wednesday defender Sam Hutchinson is approaching the end of his contract.

Hutchinson signed a deal on updated terms early on in the season but his deal was not extended outright. As things stand, he will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of June.

Owls boss Darren Moore intimated in the moments after Wednesday’s play-off defeat to Sunderland that he and the club would take a couple of days to process their situation before decisions were made on players facing summer contract expiry.

But it is believed discussions will be had with Hutchinson to see if the terms of a new contract can suit both parties.

Speaking back in January, Hutchinson made no secret of his desire to stay at the club.

“I’ve always wanted to stay here,” he said. “If they want me, I’ll stay, if it’s right for me and my family.

“At the end of the day, my contract is what it is. I’d love to sign a deal for three years, but there’s more important things going on at the club at the moment.

“I don’t want to leave, I think I’m still a massive member of this squad and, with what the gaffer has asked me to do now on the current contract, I’m probably one of the best value for the money that I’m on.

“It’s probably bad negotiating from me, but I want to stay at the club and it is what it is. I’m not going to lie about it, I’m too old to lie. I’m happy here, I love the city, and me and my family bought into it as soon as we came here.