Three Derby County players will be unavailable for selection when the Rams visit Sheffield Wednesday this weekend.

Darren Moore’s side know that they will finish third in League One regardless of the result at Hillsborough on Sunday afternoon, while Derby need to get a result to make 100% sure of securing a spot in the play-offs.

Wednesday’s visitors won’t be missing any of the players that they’ve heavily relied on when they make the trip to S6, but they won’t quite be at full strength either.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Experienced defender, James Chester, has suffered a calf injury and may not play again even if they do make the top six, while young Norwich City loanee, Tony Springett, is nursing knocks to his shin and ankle and has also been ruled out of this weekend’s encounter.

The third name who will be missing from Paul Warne’s arsenal is 21-year-old midfielder, Liam Thompson, who is back from his loan spell at Scunthorpe United but has a hip injury that makes him unavailable for selection going into the next game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad