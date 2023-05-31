News you can trust since 1887
Darren Moore offers amusing explanation of Sheffield Wednesday moment fans had noticed

It was the moment that first sparked the 44,000-strong Sheffield Wednesday end into a state of delirium.

By Alex Miller
Published 31st May 2023, 10:28 BST

Will Vaulks thought he’d scored the winner - so did everyone else of a blue and white persuasion, as the dugout emptied of bodies to celebrate with the midfielder, who didn’t hold back on his trademark celebration.

Everyone of a blue and white persuasion that is, apart from one.

Owls manager Darren Moore was a lonely figure in his technical area just for a moment as he stood unmoved, watching the carnage alone.

“The roof came off Wembley, but I just saw the linesman’s flag up,” he smiled when speaing to The Star post-match from the Wembley press conference room. “I’m trying to get my players back”

“My staff - who were meant to be doing their jobs! They were on the pitch as well and I was trying to get them back!

“It as crazy, I could just see that yellow flag up. It was off.

“The official came up to me and explained that it was when the initial cross-field pass occurred. I’m trying to get everybody into focus because we just had to get our minds back into the arena. That was the focus, really.

“Once we got back into the game, to keep going the way we did, great.”

Wednesday of course battled back from the disappointment of the disallowed goal to win with the last touch of the game - a Josh Windass diving header that broke Barnsley hearts and sent the Owls back to the Championship at the second time of asking.

Wednesday will face their adoring public this evening in an open-top bus and civic reception through the streets of Sheffield.

“The second half of extra time, we looked at the boys as we did and they were wilting,” Moore said. “It was about digging deep, pushing and trying to get that just reward.

“We spoke about it, and in the two-legged semi-finals, about leaving it all on the pitch. We spoke about the first leg - that was what we didn’t want it to look like.

“And we spoke about the second leg, what it takes for it to look like that.

“The energy from the players was great and I thought Barnsley gave exactly the same. I didn’t think anything was given away by either team, it was a really, really good game.”

