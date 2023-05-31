Sheffield Wednesday fans help set new attendance record after huge Wembley effort

Over 74,000 turned out to watch the Owls take on Barnsley on Monday afternoon, with Josh Windass sending around 66,000 into delirium with his last-minute diving header in front of them on the hallowed Wembley turf.
It was the final game of 15 that took place since the EFL seasons in the Championship, League One and League Two came to an end, and saw the total number of fans reach 443,754 - a new record for a play-off campaign.
The biggest attendance of the weekend was the Championship final between Coventry City and Luton Town, with almost 86,000 attending, while an impressive 46,000 turned out for Sunderland’s home game against the Hatters at the Stadium of Light.
Wednesday’s South Yorkshire clash with Barnsley was the highest-attended League One final since Charlton Athletic’s game against Sunderland in 2019,
Darren Moore’s side will now begin preparations for their second tier return, and no doubt Wednesdayites will be back out in their numbers once football returns to Hillsborough next season.