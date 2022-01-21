Darren Moore reveals why he signed Jordan Storey from Preston North End

The 24-year-old was confirmed as Wednesday’s first January signing earlier this week, coming on board at Hillsborough for the rest of the season on loan from Preston North End.

Storey could now make his debut this weekend in the trip to Oxford United, and Moore admits that he’s delighted to have gotten the deal over the line after a tough couple of weeks’ worth of negotiations.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Moore said, “I am really pleased to get that one done. It was certainly an area of the pitch which we identified in needing that cover and balance. We fought off competition for him. I am really pleased we moved swiftly on that one.

“He has joined up with us now and it is great to have him on board… He is a dominant, aggressive player. He moves well and covers the ground really well. He has a wonderful appetite and desire for the game which I like.

“With me being a former centre-back and him being a centre-back, I want to work with him and give him some final tools of the trade to further enhance his game.

“He has been in training a couple of days and we have got all of next week to work with him. He has brought competition to the team. He will bring solidity to us.”

Jordan Storey joined Sheffield Wednesday on loan. (via swfc.co.uk)