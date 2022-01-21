‘Love the club’ – Sam Hutchinson honestly opens up on his Sheffield Wednesday future

The 32-year-old will see his current deal come to an end in the summer after re-signing for the club last year, and questions have been asked about things could pan out going forward after he entered into the last six months of his contract.

Hutchinson has never beaten around the bush when it comes to discussing matters, and he was honest in his response as he explained his wish to get a promotion with the Owls – even if it is his last season.

Sam Hutchinson wants to stay with Sheffield Wednesday if they'll have him.

Speaking to the media on Friday, ‘Hutch’ said, “My contract is done at the end of the season… But regardless of whether I’m here next year or not, I’d love to have a promotion with Sheffield Wednesday - because I love the club.

“I’ve always wanted to stay here. If they want me, I’ll stay, if it’s right for me and my family. And if not, at least I’ll be able to say a proper goodbye this time.

Hutchinson, who also added that he’d not had any discussions about his future just yet, went on to tell The Star, “At the end of the day, my contract is what it is. I’d love to sign a deal for three years, but there’s more important things going on at the club at the moment.

“I don’t want to leave, I think I’m still a massive member of this squad and, with what the gaffer has asked me to do now on the current contract, I’m probably one of the best value for the money that I’m on - because I’m one of the least.

“It’s probably bad negotiating from me, but I want to stay at the club and it is what it is. I’m not going to lie about it, I’m too old to lie. I’m happy here, I love the city, and me and my family bought into it as soon as we came here.