The Wednesday academy product made his international debut earlier this week as he played 45 minutes for England’s U18s in a friendly in Marbella, and a few days later – not long after he turned 17 – he penned his first professional contract at Hillsborough.

Moore has already had the talented teenager up training with the Owls’ first team, and he said that he’d been contacted by representatives from the England camp who explained ‘how excellent’ Hall had been, also adding that the club feels that they have a ‘top prospect’ on their books.

Meanwhile, Hall, who revealed that he started out playing as a centre back at

Langold Juniors, said of his recent trip, “It was amazing to go and play for England… I have been at England camps before but this was my first game and it was unbelievable.

“You can’t describe the emotion you feel. We trained at St George’s Park for two days and then flew out to Marbella, we had two games and I played against Russia in the second one. I had a good game, played 45 minutes and got the clean sheet.”

The youngster has already made the step up into the U23s at Wednesday having impressed at U18 level, and he’ll be desperate to keep climbing up the ranks in S6 as his development increases in the coming months and years.

