Heart of Midlothian are interested in Sheffield Wednesday’s Callum Paterson, and Darren Moore reacted to talk of a potential exit on Thursday.

Paterson has played plenty of games for the Owls this season under Darren Moore, however unfortunately for him most of them have come after starting the game on the bench and being called upon in the second half.

Hearts manager, Robbie Neilson, spoke to the media this week and confirmed that the Scotsman is on their list of potential targets as they look at bolstering their squad, noting that his contract is up at the end of the season and that they’d definitely be interested in him returning to Tynecastle.

Now, with the January transfer window drawing closer, Moore was asked about the potential of an exit for the utility man – who can technically sign a pre-contract with any team outside of England in less than a months’ time.

Speaking ahead of their game against Exeter City, Moore said of the 28-year-old, “We’ve had nothing official at all… I’ve not heard anything, but it is relatively early. I’ve heard nothing from Hearts, so I can’t really comment on that.

“He’s part of the plans, and what you’ve said is hearsay. As far as I’m concerned he remains and keeps doing what he’s doing for us.

“He’s player his part, and will continue to do so. I’ll just treat it as speculation because we’ve not had an official approach.”

Callum Paterson has been with Sheffield Wednesday for two and a half years now - but is a wanted man.

‘Pato’ is expected to be in the Wednesday squad this weekend when they make the trip down to Exeter in League One.