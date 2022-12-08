Newcastle United handed big allocation for Sheffield Wednesday FA Cup clash at Hillsborough

A few thousand Newcastle United fans are set to make the trip down to Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough in the FA Cup.

Almost 30,000 attended the last meeting of the two sides – a 2-1 Owls victory in 2017 – and there is expected to be a strong attendance in the new year when Eddie Howe’s side take on Darren Moore and his troops on January 7th.

It’s been confirmed that the visitors have been given 4,500 tickets for the encounter at S6, which will be their first meeting in this competition since way back in 1981.

The game has been chosen as one of the BBC’s broadcasted games for the third round of FA Cup games, and will be shown live at 6pm.

Meanwhile, Wednesday have confirmed that they’ve sold out their own allocation for the Boxing Day game against Fleetwood Town, a bit of news that is not in the least bit surprising considering their away following in recent years.

