Sheffield Wednesday snatched a goal at the death to extend their unbeaten run to nine games in League One against Exeter City.

A second half goal from Jake Caprice was almost enough to secure all three points for the Grecians in Devon, but Callum Paterson struck in injury time to secure a draw for the Owls.

Though the point was welcomed in the end, it was still a result that saw Wednesday miss a big opportunity to climb into the top two after Plymouth Argyle drew 0-0 on the road against Cambridge United.

It was far from a vintage performance, and Wednesday were lucky to come away with anything after what was a very sloppy overall performance. That being said, it’s another come-from-behind point for them.

Not creating enough

Though they still had enough chances in total – both Josh Windass and Michael Smith forced good saves out of Jamal Blackman first half – there was once again a distinct lack of clear-cut opportunities for the Owls.

Earlier in the season Moore said that he wasn’t too concerned with Wednesday missing chances, because it meant that they were creating them in the first place. He was confident that they’d create enough to get the job done.

The Owls boss also said at the time that he’d only be worried when the chances weren’t being created – and that, sadly, is where we’re at now. Paterson, however, took his goal very nicely.

Barry Bannan went off injured as Sheffield Wednesday faced Exeter City. (Steve Ellis)

Wednesday have only scored more than one goal on one occasion since the 2-0 win over Cambridge United in mid-October - and there will be a growing worry about the lack of genuine goalmouth action for them.

Concern for the captain

There are no players that Wednesday want to see get injured, obviously… But there’s certainly more concern when the skipper goes down – just by virtue of his role in the side and what he offers to them.

So when he stayed on the turf just after the half hour mark following a brilliant bit of tracking back, there was a quiet hum in the away end.

Bannan received treatment from the medical staff and it looked like he was going to try and continue, but after one pass he went down again and it was clear that he wasn’t right.

He looked dejected as he headed straight down the tunnel to the sound of his name being chanted by a sold-out away, and there will now be concerns over whether he’ll spend a period of time sidelined.

The Owls skipper hasn’t missed a league matchday squad since November 2019 – but there are now concerns about the visit of Oxford United at home next weekend.

Long old trip, still no win

Wednesday have a torrid record away at Exeter – it’s been going on for years… They’ve never won a game there in the league, and it’s certainly become a bogey ground for them that fans don’t look forward to visiting.

In fact, fans have never actually seen them win here at all, with their only victory coming in the FA Cup last year in a match that was played behind closed doors due to Covid-19 restrictions.