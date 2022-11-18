Darren Moore opens up on ‘difficult decision’ to release ex-Sheffield Wednesday man ahead of S6 return

That’s according to Wednesday’s two main men Darren Moore and Barry Bannan, who both harbour good memories of Chey Dunkley’s impact on the club despite an injury-riddled two-year spell that straddled relegation from the Championship.

Dunkley was released alongside a raft of senior players at the end of his contract in the summer but will return on Saturday in the colours of his new team Shrewsbury Town – for who he has played every minute of League One football this season.

Shrewsbury Town’s Chey Dunkley spent two injury-torn years at Sheffield Wednesday.

Asked about his decision to release the 30-year-old, Moore told The Star: “It was very difficult. He’s solid and in terms of the level he brought, he had a significant part to play.

“There are a lot of aspects to Chey’s play where I see a lot of my game in him. I remember him some years ago playing a behind-closed-doors game for Oxford and I remember thinking ‘who is this centre-back?’ I’d had a connection with him since then.

“Credit to him for the continuity he’s having now. I was pleased he went to Shrewsbury. I have admiration for the man.

“Whoever we play up there, we know they’re in for a game because he has such a competitive style.”

Describing his Wednesday stint as ‘unlucky’, club captain Bannan said: “He arrived injured and we couldn’t really get him fit and firing to see the real Chey Dunkley, though we saw it in glimpses.

“He’s a top defender, you know what you’re going to get with him – he wears his heart on his sleeve and he’ll do everything possible to stop the other team from scoring.

“We’re going to have to work really hard to score, Dunks is a no-nonsense centre-back, he wants to keep the goal out of his goal at all costs.