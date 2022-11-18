A whole host of senior players are approaching the end of their contracts at Sheffield Wednesday.

There’s no cause for panic, says Darren Moore, who confirmed last month that aside from the pressing issue of Fisayo Dele-Bashiru there are no players currently in talks with the club over a new deal just yet.

“The players will dictate that to me and the club because we all feel we are in a position here where we all know where we are," he said. “Players are under contract this season and we don't really need anything to really bring that forward.

“The players and myself have got our heads down and are working extremely hard and we want to keep things going that way. There is so much for us all to focus on in terms of going forward.

“Players need to perform and perform well.”

Here are the players understood to be approaching the end of their deals.

There are a lot of decisions to be made on a whole load of senior players. But what are the current situations as we have them? Wednesday are famously secretive over some contract details when it comes to clauses and what have you - but here's what we know for sure.

Callum Paterson It is believed Callum Paterson's Wednesday deal is up at the end of the season, with the Scotland international now into his third year with the club. Darren Moore spoke late last year about the club having entered into negotiations with the versatile forward but talks were shelved and have not yet be reignited.

Barry Bannan Wednesday's star man. At 32, the little Scot remains at the peak of his powers. Though his current deal ends at the end of this season, as confirmed when he signed it in February 2021, Bannan revealed this week that his contract has an extension clause included that will trigger when he hits a certain number of appearances - something of a formality, you'd think.. and great news.

Dennis Adeniran A bright and talented 23-year-old midfielder who has impressed either side of injuries during his time at Hillsborough, Adeniran's contract is due to come to an end at the end of this, his second Wednesday season. He's another whose deal may well include an extension clause of some sort - though that remains unclear.