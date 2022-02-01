Wednesday only made three signings in the window, however the addition of Jordan Storey from Preston North End, Tyreece John-Jules from Arsenal and Harlee Dean from Birmingham City were largely welcomed, and Wing’s exit meant that Moore was able to keep the bulk of his side together just as he'd wished.

He said previously that, after his three signings, the next goal was to try and keep the squad whole, and while Wing’s exit does see them a man down, his recent absence suggested that he maybe wasn’t in the plans going forward anyway.

Speaking after signing Dean last week, Moore explained, “I hope that we can keep the whole squad together as it is now - and if we can do that then great.

“But also, at the same time, you’ve got to be prepared because we’re in a transfer window and we could lose a player in a split second and you have to be ready.

“You want the squad as it is now, but you still have to cover yourself on all bases really.

“Hopefully we’ll keep the squad as it is, and shut the window and get on with things with what we’ve got in the building. We’re certainly happy with what’s here at the moment.”

